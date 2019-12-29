Drunk driver causes damage to home on Caitlins Way in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – While many families woke up to presents and family time together on christmas morning, one local family woke up to serious damage to their home.

“We thought our neighborhood was safe imagine if it happened during the day when all the kids were playing it would’ve been terrIfying,” says Amy Brownewell, a local home owner who was woken up early on Christmas morning from an impact to her home.

it was after midnight when she and her husband woke up and discovered that damage was done to their property after a drunk driver drove into the cul de sac where they live.

“I wonder if they didn’t realize this was a cul de sac and at the turn at the last minute they must have lost control i don’t know,” says Brownewell.

The result from that impact was thousands of dollars in damage.

After the damage was done the car didn’t take off immediately.

Instead, it had surveyed the area to see the impact it made.

Immediately after looking at the damage, it drove off.

With descriptions by neighbors that were given to police and a home security video, officials were able to find that driver.

Later that night the individual was found at a gas station where he was given a DUI .

Even though the driver was held accountable, parents on the street are still concerned.

“Now i’m worried that something is going to happen on new years now that it happened a week ago,” says Brownewell.

As a mom she’s asking locals to drive safe and to take responsibility for their actions.

“Get Uber or Lyft or have a designated driver because it’s not worth it,” says Brownewell.