DSS explains why some may not have received an automatic replacement of SNAP benefits following Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of viewers called News 2 to ask about the replacement benefits sent out to SNAP recipients after Hurricane Dorian – many said they simply never received them.

We reached out to the Department of Social Services and learned how much you received in replacement benefits is based on how much you get each month.

Those replacements went out to eligible recipients on Saturday, September 21st.

If you got your benefits between September 1st and 5th, your replacement was 20-percent of what you normally get.

Recipients who got their benefits between August 19th and 31st, received 30-percent for the replacement.

SNAP recipients residing in the following counties/zip codes at the time of Hurricane Dorian (September 5, 2019) received automatic replacement of part of their benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages.

Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940

Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474

Dillon County: 29563

Georgetown County: 29440, 29510

Horry County: 29568

Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432

Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510

Berkeley County: all zip codes

Charleston County: all zip codes

Dorchester County: all zip codes

According to DSS, SNAP recipients residing in areas of Beaufort, Colleton, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties that are not within the zip codes listed above, are still able to apply for a replacement of their August or September SNAP benefits.

They said if you were a SNAP recipient living in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian AND you suffered a disaster loss, you may go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement.

Replacement requests for food losses related to Hurricane Dorian will be accepted through Monday, October 7, 2019.

