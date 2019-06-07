Duck Donuts Is Handing Out Free Treats!

West Ashley, S.C. (WCBD)- To celebrate National Donut Day, every customer will receive one free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut. The free treat is available in-store only and no purchase is necessary.

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. To spread the excitement of the holiday throughout the community, Duck Donuts is dropping off donuts to The Salvation Army, schools, police stations, fire departments and other local businesses.

The West Ashley location is open until 7pm!