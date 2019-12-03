Duck Donuts releases holiday menu

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Duck Donuts has announced a holiday donut takeover!

From now until December 31, customers can enjoy the return of the beloved seasonal mint icing, as well as crushed peppermint and sweet holly berry candy toppings.

Duck Donuts CEO Russ DiGilio wants to spread the cheer even further by doing the hard work for you this holiday season: “we want to help our guests eliminate one daunting task this holiday season, baking, by letting us cater to their holiday needs for any upcoming special occasion or party.”

The Holiday Assortment does the baking and the thinking for you by offering a variety of “festive combinations such as glaze with holiday-inspired sprinkles, vanilla with raspberry drizzle and chocolate icing with chopped bacon.”

To wash it all down, Duck Donuts announced that many locations are rolling out holiday beverages as well.

For those who enjoy the simpler things in life, the Winter Roast medium coffee blend is a classic, with a twist of sweet butterscotch, hazelnut, and whisky notes.

More decadent drinks include the cinnamon sprinkled Vanilla Latte, a Peppermint Mocha complete with a chocolate drizzle and crushed peppermints, and a Salted Caramel Mocha.