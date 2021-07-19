DUI charges dropped against Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges against a Charleston City Councilmember have been dropped by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Griffin, who represents District 10, was arrested for driving under the influence in late May.

Documents show deputies were conducting a traffic checkpoint on County Line Road when Griffin drove through. Deputies reportedly “detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver’s side window” and asked Griffin how much he had had to drink.

Griffin initially said that he had not been drinking, but after the deputy said that he could smell the alcohol, Griffin said that he only had one drink.

Deputies asked Griffin to pull over and get out of his vehicle, which he did, and deputies said they “continued to detect a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Griffin’s person.”

Griffin declined to perform a standard field sobriety test, at which point he was arrested for DUI. He also declined to perform a breathalyzer test once he arrived at the detention center.

He was charged with DUI, less than .10, first offense.

Those charges are now being dropped after the arresting officer did not show up for Griffin’s court hearing last week.

News 2 has learned the deputy has resigned from the department for a job outside of law enforcement. We’re told the officer had already turned in his resignation letter before the court date.