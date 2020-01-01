DUI checkpoints around Charleston tonight in preparation for New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officers are holding a DUI Checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 17 and Dobbin’s Road. This is one of many throughout the Charleston area in preparation for New Year’s Eve.

Chief Cornett with the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) says he thinks that the heavy police presence tonight will help keep the roads safe.

“I think the publication of the fact that we are doing checkpoints, or agencies are stepping up enforcement, helps to send the message that, hey we take this very [seriously], we want our roadways to be safe, we want you to think twice before you come out on our roadways and drive.”

Some party goers tonight are avoiding getting behind the wheel at all — like Dusty Sharp, who rented his own bus for the night.

“It’s worth it when you realize the cost of what could happen when you’re out and drinking.”

You don’t have to have a party bus to travel safely tonight; from Uber to Lyft, to an old-fashioned taxi or designated driver, there are more options than ever to get you where you need to go.