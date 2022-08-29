CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The school year is in full swing and one national coffee chain wants to thank educators for going above and beyond, both in and outside the classroom.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Dunkin’ is treating South Carolina teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee to kickstart their day or enjoy a well-deserved coffee break.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” Charleston Dunkin’ franchisee George Ross said. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

No offer is limited to one drink per customer and is valid only at participating locations.

There are 15 Dunkin’ locations in the Lowcountry. Find one near you.