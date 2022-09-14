CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dunkin’ is giving customers a sweet treat in exchange for a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation during September.

From Sept. 14-18, customers can make a $2 donation at participating Dunkin’ locations in Charleston and receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.

Credit: Dunkin’

According to the National Cancer Institute, there were 15.5 cancer diagnoses per 100,000 children in South Carolina in 2018.

In recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 100 percent of the funds raised will go to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital to enhance arts, music, and integrated therapy programs, purchase electronic gaming equipment, and provide joyful experiences for children battling cancer.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help children battling cancer right here in our communities. As local franchisees, it’s incredibly important to help our communities beyond our restaurant doors. We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure. We want to show our unwavering commitment to this important cause and bring joy to kids who need it the most.” Charleston area Dunkin’ franchisee George Ross

The Gold Joy Donut is a traditional donut topped with gold icing and a glazed donut hole, an homage to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month’s gold ribbon icon.