Dunleavy’s Pub cancels 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge due to COVID-19

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is cancelling its annual Polar Bear Plunge in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Bill Dunleavy tells News 2 that holding such a large event during the pandemic would be irresponsible.

The event, which takes place on New Year’s Day, raises funds for the South Carolina Special Olympics; however, Dunleavy’s will accept donations for the organization through all of December.

Dunleavy’s will be open on New Year’s Day, but there will be no street closure. “Please head to the beach on your own and take the plunge,” said Dunleavy in a Facebook post. “stop in for the traditional Hoppin’ John and some Potato Chowder.”