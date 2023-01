SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people braved the cold ocean temperatures on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Dunleavy’s Pub polar plunge.

The dip into the ice-cold Atlantic raises money to support SC Special Olympics each year.

Over half a million dollars has been raised for the organization during its 28 years.

News 2’s Brendan Clark participated as a guest plunger along with Bill Dunleavy and Jami Maher.