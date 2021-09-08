Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

FILE – In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, Dylann Roof arrives to a courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C., to enter his guilty plea on murder charges. The white supremacist church shooter staged a hunger strike in February 2020 while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he’s been “targeted by staff,” “verbally harassed and abused without cause” and “treated disproportionately harsh.” (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dylann Roof has filed the next step in his federal appeal.

On Wednesday, Roof’s lawyers filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to challenge the court’s confirmation of his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously upheld Roof’s conviction and sentence, rejecting arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Now, Roof wants the full court to consider his appeal.