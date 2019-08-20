Early morning crash causes a traffic mess on I-26 east

Ladson, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 traffic alert for drivers taking I-26 east in Ladson.

Delays are expected throughout the morning because of an early morning crash that shut down several lanes for over an hour.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the University Blvd. exit. All lanes are back open to traffic.

Count on 2 Traffic anchor Laura Smith encourages drivers to leave early or take a different route. There is still about an hour delay from Summerville to Downtown.

There is no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

