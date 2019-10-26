Early Saturday morning house fire displaces family in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charelston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a call about a house house on Formosa Drive at 6:30 AM on Saturday, October 26.

Emergency crews arrived in less than 5 minutes and reported a significant volume of fire venting through the roof of the home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 30 minutes and confirmed that no one was in the building.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire, but were not at home during the incident.

One firefighter suffered minor burns, but was treated and released.

The Fire Marshal Division investigated the scene for the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The cause of the first is still under investigation.