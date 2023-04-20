CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Earth Day, which is celebrated annually on April 22, is just around the corner.
Initially timed to coincide with Arbor Day (April 28), Earth Day was created to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The holiday was first observed on April 22, 1970, after the former Governor of Wisconsin, and US Senator Gaylord Nelson called for a day dedicated to environmental education.
The Lowcountry has many events taking place to celebrate, and give back to the planet this weekend:
- The Greenest Day: An Earth and Arbor Day Celebration – Thursday 4/20 11:00 AM
- MUSC – 171 Ashley Avenue, Downtown Charleston
- Earth Day 5k – Friday 4/21 9:00 AM
- Downtown Charleston
- Keep North Charleston Beautiful Cleanup – Saturday 4/21 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Northwoods Park Community Center – 8348 Greenridge Road
- Drink Beer. Save Turtles. – Saturday 4/22 12:00 PM
- Holy City Brewing – 1021 Aragon Avenue, North Charleston
- Earth Day Celebration – Saturday 4/22 2:00 PM
- Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina – 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
- Waylyn Community Earth Day Cleanup – Saturday 4/22 2:00-4:00 PM
- 2678 Olympia Avenue, North Charleston