MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach is calling out for donations to help them restock its Wellness Pantry.

The organization provided assistance and resources to people in a time of need.

“We’re extremely low on soup, beef stew, cereal, ramen and crackers,” the nonprofit said, noting that they’ve had a busy week fulfilling needs within the community.

They are asking for members of the community to add a few items to their grocery list when shopping this weekend to help restock their pantry shelves.

East Cooper Community Outreach will be open on Monday at 10:00 a.m. to receive donated items.