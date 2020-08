MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The first-ever “Thankful Thursday” is happening Thursday night at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

East Cooper first responders and their families will be celebrated with free admission and concessions at the Holy City Drive-In on Thursday night.

The pop-up drive-in, featuring classic movies, started operating at the end of June and was inspired by theater closings due to the pandemic.

It takes place in the parking lot of Patriots Point on select days.