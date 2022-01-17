East Cooper Medical Center hosting community blood drive amid supply shortage

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center and the American Red Cross are partnering for a blood drive next week.

The drive, which will be open to members of the community and hospital employees, will take place on Friday, January 28th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

It comes as the Red Cross and local hospitals reach a shortage in donations.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for the blood drive, including beds spaced six feet apart, a face mask requirement and providing hand sanitizer.

To make an appointment, please call 843-416-6261 or e-mail david1.sutton@tenethealth.com. Those interested can also make an appointment by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/, Donate Blood, Schedule Appointment, Zip Code 29464.