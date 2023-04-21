MIX, located at 730 Coleman Boulevard, is expected to open in June

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Boston-based company is putting the finishing touches on a new “entertainment” venture expected to open in Mount Pleasant this summer.

MIX, located at 730 Coleman Boulevard, will open its doors to customers in mid-June, according to PiNZ Entertainment Group CEO David Breen.

“We are excited to bring our awesome and unique blend of entertainment and upscale food and beverage options to Mt. Pleasant,” Breen said in a June 2022 announcement. “The Charleston area is a key market for our company, and we look forward to expanding our presence in South Carolina and other southeastern state markets.”

The nearly 12,000 square-foot space — where sports competition meets dining — will feature eight lanes of duckpin bowling, ax throwing, curling, darts, ping pong, and arcade games.

In addition, guests will be able to eat and drink at three different bars and enjoy live entertainment on an outdoor patio.

Breen said the business plans to hold a hiring fair next month to fill approximately 50 employee positions.

MIX will open at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. on weekends. Closing times have not been finalized, according to Breen, but will likely be 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.