Edisto Beach as seen on the SkyView 2 camera network.

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your dancing shoes for three days of beach music and shag dancing on Edisto Beach.

The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest promise entertainment by “top beach bands and best shaggers in the southeast,” including Band of Oz, The Entertainers, Shag Doctorz, and special appearances by “Elvis.”

Those attending can also enjoy a selection of crafts, food and drinks. You’ll also have the chance to take shag lessons.

The event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and runs through September 4. Please click here for more information regarding entertainment, tickets, and the event schedule.