Edisto Beach votes for emergency ordinance; restricts access to non-residents

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Edisto Beach voted to adopt an emergency ordinance on Sunday, March 29 effective immediately.

Part of the emergency ordinance includes no new check-ins on short-term rentals and other overnight accommodations through April 30. Visitors who are currently checked in can stay until the end of their existing reservation.

Checkpoints will be operational 24 hours per day until further notice.

The full ordinance can be seen on the Town of Edisto Beach’s Facebook page.