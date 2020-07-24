Edisto Island Fire Shuts Down Highway 174

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Paul Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near the 800 block of Highway 174.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported at 3:00 Friday morning at Builders FirstSource, a hardware and lumber supply facility.







Chief Garvin with St. Paul Fire Department tells News 2 when crews arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved.

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident and there are no injuries reported.

Lt. Christopher Brokaw with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 174 is blocked. Crews are redirecting traffic.

This is a developing story. News 2’s Taylor Murray is on scene to bring you more information.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.