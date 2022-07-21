CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edisto Island native and New York Times Best Selling Author Emily Meggett will receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award on Friday.

According to Charleston city leaders, Meggett will be recognized for her lifelong commitment to building a strong nation through volunteer service in the council chamber at Charleston City Hall.

Leaders say Meggett is known to provide meals for anyone that showed up at her home and has taken cooked food all over Edisto Island to feed others freely for more than 50 years.

They said she has worked to empower her community through volunteerism, “After a thorough review process, the Office of the President decided to recognize her for her decades of volunteerism.”

The Lowcountry Rice Culture Project (LCRCP), an official certifying organization for AmeriCorps and the Office of the President, nominated Meggett for the special honor.

City leaders say LCRCP is a Charleston-based clearing house and partnership builder for activities that explore, reveal, and reclaim the shared cultural inheritance of the Southeastern Lowcountry rice industry as a basis for promoting community development and advancing the cause of human dignity.

“The Lowcountry Rice Culture Project is honored to have played a part in recommending this esteemed individual for the President’s recognition of her volunteer service,” said Executive Director of the Lowcountry Rice Culture Project, Dr. Kim Cliett Long. “Her commitment and sincerity to public service is highly laudable.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will also present a proclamation declaring the day “Emily Meggett Day” in the city of Charleston.

Meggett released NYT Best Seller ‘Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island’ earlier this year.