Eight SC Red Cross volunteers assisting in California wildfire relief efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Disaster workers with the American Red Cross are being deployed to California to assist in wildfire relief efforts.

Two volunteers from the central chapter are on-site supporting sheltering efforts in California while six others, five from the Lowcountry chapter and one from the eastern chapter, will deploy Thursday morning.

“The Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster-workers as requested,” a spokesperson for the SC Red Cross said.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports 82 large fires have consumed more than 1.6 million acres across 13 states. The Dixie Fire in California has burned more than 249,000 acres and is 35% contained.

Red Cross officials say this fire has put more than 7,800 people under evacuation orders and threatens more than 10,700 structures.