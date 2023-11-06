CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An elderly couple received a citation Monday morning after mistakenly driving onto the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge’s pedestrian lane.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said the couple became confused as they traveled toward the bridge on East Bay Street, and instead of going up the vehicle ramp, the pair turned onto the pedestrian lane.

The couple drove slowly through the pedestrian lane toward Mount Pleasant. Once on the other side, they were met by law enforcement who issued them a traffic citation.

No pedestrians or bicyclists were hurt.