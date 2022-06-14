CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day due to very high temperatures on Tuesday.

If you’re heading out to the polls for the statewide primary, be sure to wear your sunscreen and take plenty of water- especially if you may be waiting in line outside of the polling location.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s during the day with heat index values reaching into the mid-100s. In fact, the high temperature for the day is 98 degrees with a heat index of 112.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Coastal Georgetown counties until 7:00 p.m.

An excessive heat warning is in place for inland Georgetown and Williamsburg County from noon until 8:00 p.m.

“The heat is on. We’re flirting with records today – that record high is 99 at the airport and I wouldn’t be surprised if we break that,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe.

The day will be mainly sunny; however, isolated thunderstorms could develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.