MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant elementary school student allegedly assaulted three fellow students on a school bus, according to police reports.

A Mount Pleasant Police officer was called to Pinckney Elementary School on Dec. 13 to review a video of the suspect student assaulting the children on Dec. 8.

The video from the bus company shows the suspect punching and slapping three other children, said the report. The third victim was also pinned down between the gap of the seats on the bus.

According to MPPD reports, the bus driver did not try to stop the suspect during the assaults.