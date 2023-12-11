NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday hit “Elf” in concert will be at North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 15.

The show is set to start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Ticket purchases are available online here, and parking will be $10.

The story follows Buddy the elf, a human raised by elves in the North Pole. One day, Buddy decides to travel to far-away New York in search of his birth father.

The viewer watches Buddy adjust to human life in the big city and try to develop a relationship with his birth father.

The concert will feature all the live musical elements of John Debney’s original score in the movie.