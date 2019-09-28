Embracing U Foundation celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Annual Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Embracing U Foundation is hosting their Annual Survivor Candlelight Gala at the end of October.

Embracing U is a non-profit organization that embraces, educates, and empowers individuals to lead healthy lifestyles during and after breast cancer.

The annual Gala is a way to celebrate and pay homage to Breast Cancer survivors and the community.

The Gala is happening at the Charleston Area Convention Center on October 26, from 7 p.m. until midnight. This Gala and fundraising event requires formal attire and will feature auctions, music, dinner, dancing and more.

Tickets cost $75-dollars per person.

To buy tickets or to learn more, visit: http://embracingu.com/.