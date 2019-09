WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews were dispatched to a reported structure collapse in West Ashley.

It happened at a home near Avondale early Thursday morning after a reportedly tree fell onto the roof.

The call came into dispatch just before 2:00 a.m. on Byron Road, saying the tree and roof collapsed with a person trapped inside.

Traffic on the scanners said crews had to use special equipment to free that person.

A neighbor said a man was transported from the home on a stretcher.