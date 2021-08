WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County.

A spokesman for the Williamsburg County Fire Department said the collision happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Manning Highway and Mt. Vernon Road just west of Kingstree.

“Extended extrication time expected,” officials said.

The road will be closed for at least two hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.