NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road.

News 2’s Raymond Owens was near the crash site and tells us two vehicles were involved in the collision and said crews were working to get individuals out of the vehicles.

North Charleston Police say the eastbound lanes towards Northwoods Mall on US 52 are blocked and will be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.