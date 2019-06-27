Officials: Ashley Phosphate RD now open after train vs. tractor-trailer accident; local businesses affected

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a train versus tractor-trailer accident on Ashley Phosphate Road Thursday.

Ashley Phosphate Road is now back open following train versus tractor-trailer accident, according to Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor.

Officials say the accident happened near Palmetto Commerce Parkway around 5 p.m. The Southbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate were shut down for hours.

Photo: NCFD

Photo: NCFD

Photo: NCFD

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ashley Phosphate at RR tracks – South lanes closed. Train vs. tractor trailer. #chstrfc #chsnews — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) June 27, 2019

Chill-N-Grill is a local restaurant located on Ashley Phosphate Road in the middle of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Stall Road. They are located in the middle of where the road was closed because of the accident. “We came out immediately when it happened,” Nealie Eaton said.”We had someone who was not able to leave because of the accident.”

Eaton is a Bartender at Chill-N-Grill. She said no one could go out and no one could come in while the road was closed, which ultimately affected business.



“We had deliveries that were already placed because we take orders online and you can pay online so we had to refund that,” Eaton said. “Plus the food got made, we weren’t able to use it, so that’s waste so that’s a bit of a double loss right there.”

Now that Ashley Phosphate is back open, Chill-N-Grill is ready to rebound from Thursday.

North Charleston Police say their investigation is still ongoing.