NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound near University Boulevard.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the vehicle fire happened around 3:13 p.m. about one mile west of Exit 205.

North Charleston fire crews are also on the scene.

Video sent to News 2 by Matthew Scoggins shows heavy fire and smoke coming from a video on the side of the interstate.

News 2 has reached out for more information. Count on us for updates.