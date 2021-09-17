Emergency eLearning to continue through Tuesday for Fort Dorchester High School students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School students will continue to learn virtually through Tuesday due to a power failure at the school.

The district announced earlier this week that students would have an emergency virtual learning day on Thursday due to a school-wide power outage. It was extended to include Friday.

Now, district leaders say that the emergency eLearning plan will continue through Tuesday because of an “ongoing catastrophic failure of the main electric switch gear.”

The issue is requiring the school’s main system to be replaced.

“The district has partnered with local contractors, international vendors, and Schneider Electric, USA, and have made a nationwide search to gather all material necessary to replace the main switch gear for FDHS,” said DD2 spokeswoman, Patricia Raynor.

She said replacement parts will be arriving from several different states and crews will be working throughout the weekend and into early next week to make the necessary repairs.

Families and staff will be notified when power is restored with an anticipated return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 22nd.