Emergency Rooms across the Lowcountry are seeing an increase in drug-related cases

North Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – As South Carolina begins to open hospitals are seeing more people coming into the emergency room.

Doctors say some days half of the patients coming into the emergency room come in with drug overdose or drug-related injuries.

Doctor Kenneth Perry Assistant Medical Director for Trident Emergency Department says this was expected and may continue to rise as more people get to leave their house.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in for the substance itself. They might be there because the substance caused something else that they had either an interaction or altercation with someone. So we’re certainly seeing substances and their downstream effects affecting the population,” said Perry.

Perry says it is typical for the ER to see a higher number of substance abuse cases during lockdowns since people are at home for longer amounts of time.

“We do see a lot of people who are using substances either as a way to cope with the depression of having lost their job or having to stay at home. At the same time they’re using it to cope with boredom and use that as a way to pass the time.”

Jeffrey Cluver is the Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Trident Health and says the mental health community expected at the beginning of the Coronavirus shutdowns that if it continued for very long there would be a toll on those who struggle with substance abuse or those who may start.

“If we were to design a societal experiment on how to create anxiety and depression in people we would isolate them, we would limit their ability to interact with other people, limit their ability to do things that are enjoyable and pleasurable, and the final straw would be to limit or eliminate their income,” said Cluver.

Cluver says if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse it is important to seek help as soon as possible and not wait. Options are available.

If you come in contact with someone who may have overdosed doctors say to check their breathing. Some drug use like alcohol can be healed with time while stronger drug use will need to be treated by a doctor.