Employee at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community was notified on Saturday, June 6 that one of their team members, in the non-healthcare area, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the retirement community say that the employee did not have a fever and was screened as all team members are when they arrive for work.

The individual did leave work on Saturday after not feeling well, contacted their doctor and was tested.

Bishop Gadsden Apartment and Cottage residents and their team members were notified Saturday evening, quickly after the information was presented to officials.

Contact tracing for anyone in the community who may have come close to the individual is being conducted. These individuals are being asked to self-isolate until further information is obtained and a COVID-19 test is administered and results are received.

Thorough disinfection has been done in all areas the COVID positive team member may have been present.

Bishop Gadsden is taking all measures possible to ensure there is no further transmission.

“The COVID-19 case numbers and trends in the Charleston area have been moving in the wrong direction now for a couple of weeks, which has caused us great concern that a team member or resident could eventually be exposed. We have been and continue to be proactive in every way possible to protect and support our Community in the face of COVID-19. We pray for our team member and all those currently fighting this difficult virus.” Sarah Tipton, President/CEO, Bishop Gadsden

This is the first positive case for an employee team member at Bishop Gadsden.

On March 22, Bishop Gadsden confirmed two positive cases of residents in their community who had returned from international travel.

On May 19, Bishop Gadsden conducted DHEC testing on all 137 healthcare skilled nursing residents and team members, all testing negative.

Bishop Gadsden says they will continue to promote the importance of personal action to protect seniors and other vulnerable populations and they encourage the use of face coverings, proper hand hygiene and social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.