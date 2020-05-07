Employee at Publix on Johns Island tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at a Lowcountry grocery story has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for Publix, an associate at the store located on Johns Island has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” said Maria Brous in a statement to News 2 on Thursday. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

Brous said as an essential service provider, the heath and well-being of customers, associated and communities remain a top priority.

“We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.”

Publix said they are continuing to monitor their stores, follow social distancing guidelines and thoroughly sanitize surfaces.

Brous said any associate who becomes ill from the virus is asked to quarantine and offered paid leave for 14 days. They also notify fellow associates who have been in contact with the sick employee and offer both paid leave for 14 days an encourage quarantine for them as well.

All Publix stores have installed plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores and implemented in-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

All associates are also required to wear face coverings.