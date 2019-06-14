Employee files lawsuit accusing Boeing of allowing racial hostility

A Boeing, South Carolina working filing a racial discrimination lawsuit after he says a noose was hung above his desk.
The employee claims Boeing allowed an atmosphere of “Racial hostility and harassment” in the workplace.
The employee says he was a victim to target harassment ranging from workers urinating on his seat to having a noose placed above his desk.
The lawsuit was filed on June 7th, the plaintiff and his lawyers are asking for a jury trial.
Boeing was able to release a statement following the incident:
“The Boeing Company has been named in a lawsuit filed by Curtis Anthony, a current teammate working in Boeing South Carolina Aftbody building. Anthony is alleging race discrimination, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), breach of contract and breach of contract with fraudulent intent.
While Mr. Anthony is a valued Boeing South Carolina teammate, there is no validity to his allegations. In fact, Mr. Anthony’s requests for FMLA leave have been consistently and repeatedly approved by the company in an expeditious manner.
Moreover, most of Mr. Anthony’s allegations were never brought to the attention of management, giving the company no opportunity to investigate these claims. The single issue he did raise was dealt with promptly and in a fair manner.”