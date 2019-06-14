Employee files lawsuit accusing Boeing of allowing racial hostility

A Boeing, South Carolina working filing a racial discrimination lawsuit after he says a noose was hung above his desk.

The employee claims Boeing allowed an atmosphere of “Racial hostility and harassment” in the workplace.

The employee says he was a victim to target harassment ranging from workers urinating on his seat to having a noose placed above his desk.

The lawsuit was filed on June 7th, the plaintiff and his lawyers are asking for a jury trial.

Boeing was able to release a statement following the incident: