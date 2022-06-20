CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the fifth year, Lowcountry families with allergies can enjoy a night at the Charleston RiverDogs without having to worry about peanut exposure.

On Wednesday, June 22, Charleston Allergy and Asthma is hosting Peanut-Free Night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

For one night only, no peanuts will be sold at the ballpark and sections of the stadium will be throughout cleaned and sanitized to ensure there is no peanut residue prior to game time.

According to FARE, a peanut allergy is the most common food allergy in children under 18 and the third-most-common food allergy in adults.

“The RiverDogs are proud to host such an excellent opportunity that helps unite our community in the love of the sport,” Dave Echols, president of the Charleston RiverDogs said. “As America’s favorite pastime, baseball should be inviting and accessible for every fan in the stands. In partnership with Charleston Allergy and Asthma, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment through comprehensive cleanings before and throughout the game to make this year’s event a home run!”

The RiverDogs take on the Columbia Fireflies at 7:05 on Peanut-Free Night.

You can purchase discounted tickets in the peanut-free section here.