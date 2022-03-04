CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry got its first taste of spring weather this week with temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s.

But as the temperature rises, so do tree pollen levels. Storm Team 2 puts today’s tree pollen count at a 10 out of 12, which indicates levels are high.

Dr. Maria Streck, an MUSC physician and clinical instructor of allergy and immunology, said allergy season typically starts around Valentine’s Day.

“It was a little on the earlier side this year, but typically starts now and goes through mid-May,” Dr. Streck said.

Dr. Streck explained that while some people may be allergic to all types of tree pollen, others may only be allergic to one type, like oak trees or pine trees.

“So depending on what’s blooming, you’re going to have symptoms when you’re exposed to those specific pollens,” she said.

According to Dr. Streck, some people that are not allergic to pollen may get sniffles from simple activities outside like doing yard work, but most of the time the symptoms are caused by allergies.

“Usually if it’s allergies it’s lots of sneezing, lots of congestion, drainage, dripping,” she said. “You’ll feel it. Eyes will get itchy and watery and sometimes people will start having some chest symptoms and cough.”

The UK’s National Health Service says that symptoms of an allergic reaction can develop within just a few minutes after being exposed to an allergen, like tree pollen.

“It can happen really fast,” Dr. Streck added, emphasizing that this is especially true as outdoor activities like sports and yard work ramp up in the Spring.

So how can you ease itchy eyes, runny noses, sneezing, and everything else that comes along with seasonal allergies?

Here are Dr. Streck’s tips to keep pollen at bay:

Change your clothes or take a shower immediately after doing an outdoor activity to get the pollen off of you.

Wash your hair after exposure to avoid pollen coming in close contact with your face.

Wash your hands frequently and keep them away from your face.

Take an over-the-country allergy relief medication every day. Don’t wait for your symptoms to get bad.

Keep the windows shut in your house, so the pollen can’t come in.

Take your shoes off at the door so you don’t track the pollen inside.

In the end, Dr. Streck said that while it will not be possible to avoid pollen entirely during allergy season, the best prevention is to limit exposure as much as possible.