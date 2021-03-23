Enrolled veterans can attend a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Charleston this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held for veterans this week in North Charleston.

The clinics will take place on Wednesday, March 24th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 25th from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s new VA Outpatient Clinic on Rivers Avenue.

Veterans of all ages who are currently enrolled in VA care are eligible to receive their vaccination with no appointment during these clinics.

“We are very excited to offer all of our Veterans, regardless of age, the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “These walk-in clinics will allow our Veterans the flexibility to come get vaccinated at a time that is convenient for them.”

Leaders say the new North Charleston clinic is slated to open at full capacity this summer but is being used temporarily as a vaccination clinic to meet the demands of Veterans requesting the vaccination.

So far, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 42,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.