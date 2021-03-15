Enrolled veterans of all ages now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center announced on Monday that enrolled veterans of all ages are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine its new facility in North Charleston.

Enrolled Veterans can call 843-789-6900 to schedule an appointment.

While the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is not expected to fully open the new facility on Rivers Avenue until the summer, it is currently being used as a temporary vaccination clinic to meet the demands of Veterans requesting the vaccination.

They first extended vaccine appointment eligibility to those 50 and older last week, and moved to vaccinate veterans of all ages on Monday.

The appointment line will be available Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to now be able to offer all of our Veterans the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “Based on supply allocation, we are scheduling appointments week to week. This scheduling process has been working well for us and our Veterans, and we have not had to cancel any vaccine appointments.”

Veterans can also get their vaccinations at other community outpatient facilities in Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, and Savannah.

To date, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.