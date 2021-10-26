Entertainment ready for center stage at the Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair promises a return to fun when it reopens Thursday in Ladson.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will reopen this year with many safety measures in place to keep visitors safe from the virus.

One of the biggest draws for the fair is their entertainment lineup and admission to the performances is typically included in the cost of admission to the fairgrounds.

While this year’s entertainment announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have shared the near dozen acts scheduled to hit the stage in 2021.

Thursday, October 28 – 7:30 p.m.

The Orchestra starring former ELO members

Friday, October 29– 8:00 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Saturday, October 30 – 8:00 p.m.

Sammy Kershaw

Sunday, October 31 – 5:30 p.m.

“La Maquinaria Nortena”

Monday, November 1 – 7:30 p.m.

TUSK – The World’s Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Tuesday, November 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Jon Reep

Wednesday, November 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Krendl Magic

Thursday, November 4 – 7:30 p.m.

The Motortown All-Stars

Friday, November 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Jimmie Allen

Saturday, November 6 – 8:00 p.m.

Clay Walker Sunday, November 7 – 5:30 p.m.

The Green Thieves

For a full list of entertainment and more of what you can expect from this year’s fair, please click here.