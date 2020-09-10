Entrepreneur center coming soon to Citadel Mall in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Plans are moving forward for one of the largest redevelopment projects in West Ashley – the Epic Center at Citadel Mall.

The Harbor Entrepreneur Center will be located across from MUSC Health in the first wing of Citadel Mall, which is being transformed into the Epic Center.

Leaders say the 6,500-sq-ft space will provide officers and shared working spaces for home-based businesses, start-ups, and to hold meetings.

It will also offer a software coding school and business classes for entrepreneurs.

The chair of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission, Peter Shahid, said the goal of the Epic Center at Citadel Mall is to bring more resources like the Harbor Entrepreneur Center to the West Ashley area.

“The PUD is going to include the entrepreneurial center, housing, it’s going to have retail. It’s going to have office space. So, it’s going to have a hodgepodge of different things that is going to be a benefit to the community,” he said.

The Harbor Entrepreneur Center will open in just a few weeks.

Precautions like spacing desks in the shared office space 6-feet apart are being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.