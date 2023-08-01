CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new street sign was unveiled Downtown Monday in honor of influential brothers in Charleston’s Black Business Community.

Brooks Way, located a the corner of Felix and Morris, commemorates the entrepreneurial legacy of brothers Albert and Benjamin Brooks.

The brothers were respected leaders of the Charleston Black Business Community for more than six decades.

They built and owned several businesses along the Morris Street corridor, including the Brooks Motel, Brooks Restaurant, and Brooks Realty office.

These businesses served as gathering places for members of the surrounding community and Civil Rights leaders like Coretta Scott King, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Martin Luther King, Sr., and many others.

City leaders and neighbors gathered Monday morning to unveil the new street sign.

“This event no matter how small it was, it told us and reinforced the fact that these two men really served the community and the community remembered,” Kenneth Reid, a representative for the Brooks family said.