CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Euro Foods in West Ashley is hoping to do its part to assist the people of Ukraine.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, community members are invited to drop off items at the business that will be sent to Ukraine.

In addition to items, Euro Foods said it also needs volunteers to help pack up the boxes and load them on a truck provided by Oleg Kulyk and his company Bulmarks Inc. Kulyk will drive the donations to Meest-America Inc. in New Jersey and from there the donations will be shipped overseas.

Here are the donations that are being requested:

For Shipping

Cardboard boxes

Yard bags

Foldable chairs and tables

Packing tape

Commercial scale

Empty pallets

Commercial plastic wrap

Monetary donations to cover the cost of shipping

Items

Non-perishable food

Blankets and Bedding

Candles

Containers for liquids (Water bottles, fuel canisters, etc)

Disposable utensils and tableware

First aid items and kits

Generators

GPS

Hygiene Products

Protective gear

Tents and sleeping bags

Thermal underwear

Euro Foods is also asking for donations of protective, tactical gear such as helmets, bulletproof vests, boots, and gloves.

Euro Foods is located at 1664 Old Towne Road.