Gov. McMaster lifts evacuation orders for all South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for residents in all evacuated counties in South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster made the decision Friday morning after discussing local impacts with local law enforcement and county emergency management officials.

Those counties include: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry.

Gov. McMaster lifted evacuation orders for Colleton, Jasper and Beaufort Counties Thursday afternoon after the storm’s threat passed those areas.

The governor has also restored local school district’s authority concerning school closings. State government offices in all eight evacuated counties will operate as normal on Monday.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, and Williamsburg school district remained closed on Friday.

All mandatory medical evacuations have also been lifted.

Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.

Motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways and should be aware that extensive power outages continue to affect coastal areas, and returning citizens may continue to experience outages.