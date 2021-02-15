Evening thunderstorms expected as warm front pushes through

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A warm front will push through the area on Monday bringing with it rain and the chance for some severe thunderstorms.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says despite a cloudy day, temperatures will improve with the passing front.

“We’ll hold in the 40s much of the day then surge into the 50s and 60s this evening as a warm front pushes north,” he said.

Thunderstorms are likely during the evening – with the greatest risk from 7:00 p.m. until midnight – and while threat is low, the storms could bring a risk of wind damage and isolated tornado.

“Tuesday will bring another short-lived break from the rain before unsettled weather returns for the rest of the workweek,” Mathers said.

He says temperatures will generally be warmer, potentially approaching 70 by Thursday afternoon.