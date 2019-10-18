Event helping homeless veterans in the Lowcountry to get back on their feet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Help is on the way for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the Lowcountry.

The 20th Annual Charleston Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness event will be held, today, at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center, 2424 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in partnership with Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection is hosting the event which will offer medical screenings and assistance, clothing, food, haircuts, and legal counseling for hundreds of homeless Veterans in the greater Charleston area.

Job assistance and opportunities to speak with local employers will be available for those seeking work.

Michael Coker, United States Marine Corps Veteran, shares how this event helped resuce him from homelessness and addiction.

He says, “The VA has helped me so much with this Stand Down, because they gave me the resources that I needed to step-up and be a part of society again…being homeless is not a joke”.

The focus of the event is on Veterans who are living on the streets or close to it. The goal is to get Veterans the resources they need to get back on their feet and set the foundation for a successful future.

“Our annual Stand Down event is an important way to reach Veterans facing homelessness, but we want to ensure that Veterans know we are available to help throughout the year,” said Charleston VAMC Director of Mental Health Dr. Hugh Myrick.

At the Community Resource and Referral Center, VA and community services are offered side-by-side to give wrap-around services for Veterans in need, so they can quickly get on the road to stable housing and quality health care.

The opening ceremony begins at 8:00 a.m. and services will be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:00 a.m.