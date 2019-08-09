Everyday Hero: Caroline McKinney

She’s a stay at home mom who is using her time to help others find and understand a new voice. Caroline McKinney is doing what she can to make a difference in our community. She’s our Everyday Hero.

Stay at home mom, Caroline McKinney spends her time here as a volunteer at Trident Literacy.

“I help them to get better at reading, writing, speaking and listening skills,” says McKinney. She has a Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology, and helps adult students in the ESL, English as a second language program. McKinney says, “When I came here and started doing this, I just loved it. It was just like ok I wish I found this twenty years ago. I feel like it was almost what I was meant to do. I feel like I get so much out of it being here.”

Trident Literacy is one of the top performing adult education organizations in the state, helping to change lives everyday. The forty-seven-year-old nonprofit helps adults learn to read and write, offer GED preparation classes, ready to work career classes, and ESL English as a Second Language courses. Rachel Knight, director of philanthropy for Trident Literacy says Caroline goes above and beyond, and has a big heart for helping people in the community. She say”I’ve just seen how she’s been so involved with the students, and really connecting on a personal level with them. We have a holistic approach here at Trident Literacy. We’re not just teaching a student and saying good luck in the world. It’s really about their well being, their families, their careers, how can we help better their lives. Caroline is an Everyday Hero because she is here. She has the heart. She shows up, and she really does make a difference in many people’s lives, not only just our students, but you can see it in the staff as well.”

Student Albina Almyasheva is from Uzbekistan. She says, “They did significant help in improving my life and language, everything. Ms. Caroline, she’s an amazing woman. I loved her classes. I’m truly grateful to Ms. Caroline especially because I was successful in my job interview. I got my job. It helped me a lot.”

Ms. Caroline says she plans to give more of her time. She says, “We all have something that we can contribute and give back. I think every teacher feels like they, or hope they can play a small role in the lives of their students, and really you don’t know how much of a difference you make for one person sometimes. We reach people in different ways, so it’s really rewarding to be a part of all of these students’ lives.”